Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,804 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Casey's General Stores were worth $10,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Casey's General Stores by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Casey's General Stores by 4.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company's stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the company's stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company's stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company's stock.

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Casey's General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $819.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.62. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $490.00 and a 52-week high of $927.85. The business's 50-day moving average price is $823.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $723.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $1.06. Casey's General Stores had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.07%.The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 21.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Casey's General Stores's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Casey's General Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Stephens set a $975.00 target price on Casey's General Stores and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Casey's General Stores from $910.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Casey's General Stores from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings raised Casey's General Stores from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Casey's General Stores from $719.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $939.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CASY

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey's General Stores

In related news, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $838.16, for a total transaction of $4,777,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,874,074.32. This trade represents a 16.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of Casey's General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,334,400. This trade represents a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,243 shares of company stock valued at $24,421,877. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Casey's General Stores

Here are the key news stories impacting Casey's General Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer said he would “buy 10 shares” of Casey's General Stores every three weeks, which may reinforce a constructive long-term view among retail investors. Jim Cramer Suggests Buying 10 Casey’s Shares Every Three Weeks

Jim Cramer said he would “buy 10 shares” of Casey's General Stores every three weeks, which may reinforce a constructive long-term view among retail investors. Positive Sentiment: Casey's recently boosted its quarterly dividend to $0.65 per share from $0.57, signaling confidence in cash flow and shareholder returns.

Casey's recently boosted its quarterly dividend to $0.65 per share from $0.57, signaling confidence in cash flow and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: The company’s latest earnings beat expectations, with revenue and EPS both coming in above estimates, which continues to support the stock’s longer-term strength.

The company’s latest earnings beat expectations, with revenue and EPS both coming in above estimates, which continues to support the stock’s longer-term strength. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed 0 reported shares, so there is no meaningful bearish short positioning signal in the latest update.

Short-interest data showed 0 reported shares, so there is no meaningful bearish short positioning signal in the latest update. Negative Sentiment: CEO Darren Rebelez sold 19,000 shares, a sizable reduction in his holdings, which can weigh on sentiment even if the sale was preplanned or personal. SEC Filing

CEO Darren Rebelez sold 19,000 shares, a sizable reduction in his holdings, which can weigh on sentiment even if the sale was preplanned or personal. Negative Sentiment: CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. also sold 5,700 shares, adding to the impression that insiders are taking profits after the stock’s recent rally. SEC Filing

Casey's General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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