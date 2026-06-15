Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY Shares Purchased by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,020 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Casey's General Stores were worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Casey's General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Casey's General Stores by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 54 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Casey's General Stores by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 55 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Casey's General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Casey's General Stores by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 62 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company's stock.

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Casey's General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $895.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $801.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $686.81. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $490.00 and a 1-year high of $927.85. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $1.06. Casey's General Stores had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.07%.The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Casey's General Stores's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Casey's General Stores's dividend payout ratio is 11.90%.

More Casey's General Stores News

Here are the key news stories impacting Casey's General Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Casey's General Stores to $975 from $719, signaling improved valuation expectations even while keeping a neutral rating. Benzinga

JPMorgan raised its price target on Casey's General Stores to $975 from $719, signaling improved valuation expectations even while keeping a neutral rating. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo boosted its price target to $960 from $910 and reiterated an overweight rating, reflecting confidence in Casey's execution and upside potential. Tickerreport.com

Wells Fargo boosted its price target to $960 from $910 and reiterated an overweight rating, reflecting confidence in Casey's execution and upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Casey's as a long-term momentum stock, reinforcing the view that its business model has both growth and defensive appeal. Zacks

Recent coverage highlighted Casey's as a long-term momentum stock, reinforcing the view that its business model has both growth and defensive appeal. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary pointed to durable margin momentum, strong inside sales, disciplined fuel operations, and store growth as reasons earnings power could keep rising into fiscal 2027. Zacks

Analysts and market commentary pointed to durable margin momentum, strong inside sales, disciplined fuel operations, and store growth as reasons earnings power could keep rising into fiscal 2027. Positive Sentiment: The company was also highlighted for its dividend growth and shareholder-return profile, which can support investor interest during volatile markets. Zacks

The company was also highlighted for its dividend growth and shareholder-return profile, which can support investor interest during volatile markets. Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat commentary described Casey's as a growth stock with defensive characteristics, supported by buybacks, cash flow generation, and guidance that investors view favorably. MarketBeat

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Casey's General Stores from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens set a $975.00 price target on shares of Casey's General Stores and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,069.00 price target on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Casey's General Stores from $792.00 to $794.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Casey's General Stores from $805.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $899.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASY

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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