Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,565 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.10% of Casey's General Stores worth $20,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,438 shares of the company's stock worth $420,416,000 after buying an additional 52,250 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in Casey's General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey's General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 48,355 shares of the company's stock worth $27,336,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 140,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $895.14 on Monday. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $490.00 and a 52 week high of $927.85. The company's 50 day moving average is $801.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $686.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Casey's General Stores's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Casey's General Stores's payout ratio is 11.90%.

Casey's General Stores News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Casey's General Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Casey's General Stores to $975 from $719, signaling improved valuation expectations even while keeping a neutral rating. Benzinga

JPMorgan raised its price target on Casey's General Stores to $975 from $719, signaling improved valuation expectations even while keeping a neutral rating. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo boosted its price target to $960 from $910 and reiterated an overweight rating, reflecting confidence in Casey's execution and upside potential. Tickerreport.com

Wells Fargo boosted its price target to $960 from $910 and reiterated an overweight rating, reflecting confidence in Casey's execution and upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Casey's as a long-term momentum stock, reinforcing the view that its business model has both growth and defensive appeal. Zacks

Recent coverage highlighted Casey's as a long-term momentum stock, reinforcing the view that its business model has both growth and defensive appeal. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary pointed to durable margin momentum, strong inside sales, disciplined fuel operations, and store growth as reasons earnings power could keep rising into fiscal 2027. Zacks

Analysts and market commentary pointed to durable margin momentum, strong inside sales, disciplined fuel operations, and store growth as reasons earnings power could keep rising into fiscal 2027. Positive Sentiment: The company was also highlighted for its dividend growth and shareholder-return profile, which can support investor interest during volatile markets. Zacks

The company was also highlighted for its dividend growth and shareholder-return profile, which can support investor interest during volatile markets. Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat commentary described Casey's as a growth stock with defensive characteristics, supported by buybacks, cash flow generation, and guidance that investors view favorably. MarketBeat

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Casey's General Stores from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores from $910.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey's General Stores currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $899.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on CASY

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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