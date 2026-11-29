Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,185 shares of the company's stock after selling 111,060 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.41% of Casey's General Stores worth $317,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Casey's General Stores in the third quarter worth $7,185,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey's General Stores during the third quarter worth $1,050,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 17,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey's General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,302,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company's stock.

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Casey's General Stores Stock Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $715.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $529.84 and a twelve month high of $927.85. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company's 50 day moving average is $663.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $745.88.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $7.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.59. Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.77 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

Casey's General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Casey's General Stores's dividend payout ratio is presently 12.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $750.00 price objective on Casey's General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $933.00 target price on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $810.00 price target on Casey's General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Casey's General Stores from $687.00 to $709.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Casey's General Stores from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $826.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Casey's General Stores

About Casey's General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods. The company’s stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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