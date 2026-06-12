Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,784 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC's holdings in Casey's General Stores were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores by 6.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company's stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Casey's General Stores by 129.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Casey's General Stores by 431.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company's stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Casey's General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Casey's General Stores by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 968 shares of the company's stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company's stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts: Sign Up

Casey's General Stores Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CASY opened at $916.28 on Friday. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $490.00 and a one year high of $927.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $798.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $684.31.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Casey's General Stores had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.07%.Casey's General Stores's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 20.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Casey's General Stores's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Casey's General Stores's payout ratio is 11.90%.

More Casey's General Stores News

Here are the key news stories impacting Casey's General Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: Casey’s Q4 results beat estimates by a wide margin, with EPS of $4.37 versus $3.31 expected and revenue above forecasts, reinforcing the view that operating momentum remains strong. Article Title

Casey’s Q4 results beat estimates by a wide margin, with EPS of $4.37 versus $3.31 expected and revenue above forecasts, reinforcing the view that operating momentum remains strong. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its quarterly dividend by 14% to $0.65 per share, signaling confidence in cash flow and shareholder returns. Article Title

The company raised its quarterly dividend by 14% to $0.65 per share, signaling confidence in cash flow and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo lifted its price target to $960 and reiterated an overweight rating, suggesting more upside after the stock’s strong run. Article Title

Wells Fargo lifted its price target to $960 and reiterated an overweight rating, suggesting more upside after the stock’s strong run. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around the earnings call highlighted durable margin momentum, with management saying inside sales, fuel discipline, and store growth can support further EBITDA gains into fiscal 2027. Article Title

Commentary around the earnings call highlighted durable margin momentum, with management saying inside sales, fuel discipline, and store growth can support further EBITDA gains into fiscal 2027. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed Casey’s as a strong long-term grocery/convenience-store operator, but these were mostly valuation or sector-comparison pieces rather than new catalysts. Article Title

Several articles framed Casey’s as a strong long-term grocery/convenience-store operator, but these were mostly valuation or sector-comparison pieces rather than new catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysis noted the stock is not cheap after the post-earnings rally, with commentary pointing to a rich earnings multiple even as fundamentals remain strong. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CASY shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Casey's General Stores from $950.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Casey's General Stores to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on Casey's General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Casey's General Stores from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $865.42.

Get Our Latest Report on Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Casey's General Stores, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Casey's General Stores wasn't on the list.

While Casey's General Stores currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here