Castle Hook Partners LP Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Castle Hook Partners LP lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,550 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,509 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.7% of Castle Hook Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Castle Hook Partners LP's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $412,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,183.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,227.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,111.43 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,009.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,016.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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