Castle Hook Partners LP Increases Stake in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Castle Hook Partners LP increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,979,636 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 748,152 shares during the period. Shopify makes up about 1.3% of Castle Hook Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Castle Hook Partners LP owned about 0.15% of Shopify worth $318,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,670,627 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $8,158,643,000 after acquiring an additional 743,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $2,611,797,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,601,476 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,043,365,000 after acquiring an additional 737,892 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,506,036 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,530,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Shopify by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,713,762 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,404,790,000 after acquiring an additional 185,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Shopify

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shopify shareholders approved all director nominees and reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor at the 2026 annual meeting, while also backing executive compensation and rejecting a proposed AI policy, which supports management’s current AI strategy. Article title

Shopify shareholders approved all director nominees and reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor at the 2026 annual meeting, while also backing executive compensation and rejecting a proposed AI policy, which supports management’s current AI strategy. Positive Sentiment: Shopify’s $5 billion buyback authorization remains a bullish signal for investors because it gives the company flexibility to repurchase shares and support per-share value. Article title

Shopify’s $5 billion buyback authorization remains a bullish signal for investors because it gives the company flexibility to repurchase shares and support per-share value. Positive Sentiment: Bloomreach launched a new Sidekick extension for its Loomi for Shopify app, adding instant search-ranking visibility for merchants and reinforcing Shopify’s expanding AI/app ecosystem. Article title

Bloomreach launched a new Sidekick extension for its Loomi for Shopify app, adding instant search-ranking visibility for merchants and reinforcing Shopify’s expanding AI/app ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Loox launched Reviewers.com, a product-sampling platform built exclusively for Shopify brands, highlighting continued third-party product development around the Shopify merchant base. Article title

Loox launched Reviewers.com, a product-sampling platform built exclusively for Shopify brands, highlighting continued third-party product development around the Shopify merchant base. Neutral Sentiment: Shopify announced the results of its 2026 annual meeting, but the filing itself does not indicate a major new catalyst for the stock beyond the governance outcome. Article title

Shopify announced the results of its 2026 annual meeting, but the filing itself does not indicate a major new catalyst for the stock beyond the governance outcome. Negative Sentiment: Despite supportive strategic news, Shopify has still been trading lower, suggesting investors may be taking profits or focusing on valuation after a strong run. Article title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $166.00 to $144.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHOP

Shopify Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of SHOP opened at $108.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.60. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.00 and a 12-month high of $182.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.44.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $998.78. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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