Castle Hook Partners LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Castle Hook Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,586 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 57,560 shares during the quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,086,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $200.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $174.24 and a 52-week high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COF

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,916.94. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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