Castle Hook Partners LP Makes New Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,137 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

Get ARE alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $29,000. BOKF NA raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6,033.3% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 109.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $33,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, CFO Marc E. Binda sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 188,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,166,256. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.72 per share, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 587,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,107,569.28. This trade represents a 1.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company's 50-day moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average is $49.94. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.41 and a fifty-two week high of $88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company had revenue of $671.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.78 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The company's revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.93%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alexandria Real Estate Equities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alexandria Real Estate Equities wasn't on the list.

While Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here