Castleark Management LLC Acquires New Position in Phibro Animal Health Corporation $PAHC

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 142,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,904,000. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.35% of Phibro Animal Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4,227.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 626,492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 1,730.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,115 shares of the company's stock worth $9,634,000 after buying an additional 225,110 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286,172 shares of the company's stock worth $15,671,000 after buying an additional 169,628 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3,392.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 92,441 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 89,794 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 47.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 86,719 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAHC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $42.50.

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Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of PAHC opened at $34.03 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.29. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $60.08.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $383.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $367.02 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.980-3.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Phibro Animal Health's payout ratio is 20.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $392,832.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 67,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,778,776. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 25,648 shares of company stock worth $1,377,432 in the last ninety days. 50.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation NASDAQ: PAHC is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro's portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

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