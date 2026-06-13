Castleark Management LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,451 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.7% of Castleark Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Castleark Management LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $58,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Livet Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 62,156 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $35,494,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Get Mastercard alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $656.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Key Headlines Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE MA opened at $489.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $432.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $464.52 and a one year high of $601.77. The firm's fifty day moving average is $499.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mastercard, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mastercard wasn't on the list.

While Mastercard currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here