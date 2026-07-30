Castleark Management LLC Has $70.92 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,965 shares of the social networking company's stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.3% of Castleark Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Castleark Management LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $70,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RHL Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Niles Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bayban boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayban now owns 70 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $585.61 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $520.26 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $603.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The social networking company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $60.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 32.84%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is 7.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $885.00 to $820.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Meta Platforms from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $835.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Trending Headlines about Meta Platforms

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 837 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.85, for a total value of $508,770.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,376.50. This trade represents a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 500 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.75, for a total transaction of $303,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,483.25. This represents a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 39,325 shares of company stock valued at $23,979,087 in the last three months. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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