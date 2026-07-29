Castleark Management LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,525 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,743 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,054 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 153,633 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,612 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $357.49 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $279.10 and a 52 week high of $359.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $957.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock's fifty day moving average is $326.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.72 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company's revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Autonomous Res reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Dbs Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.67.

View Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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