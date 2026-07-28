Castleark Management LLC Invests $3.37 Million in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,760 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,367,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Delta Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth about $7,704,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Twilio by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 8,781 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,145,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,543,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Twilio Price Performance

TWLO opened at $194.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.56, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $238.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.46.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Twilio's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TWLO. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Twilio from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Twilio from $130.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Twilio from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $219.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Twilio

Insider Activity

In other Twilio news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $398,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,168,314.95. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 44,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.88, for a total transaction of $10,415,989.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 235,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,559,646.96. The trade was a 15.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,803,980 shares of company stock worth $341,898,467 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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