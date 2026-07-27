Castleark Management LLC Takes $7.63 Million Position in Liberty Energy Inc. $LBRT

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 264,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,626,000. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.16% of Liberty Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 79.6% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 914 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company's stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. The firm's 50-day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 1.14%. Liberty Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Liberty Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman William F. Kimble sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $249,312.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 89,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,046,185.60. This trade represents a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 19,998 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $669,533.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 800,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,796,555. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,012 shares of company stock worth $1,673,803. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBRT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Liberty Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liberty Energy

Key Headlines Impacting Liberty Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Liberty Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Liberty Energy beat Q2 expectations, reporting EPS of $0.09 and revenue of about $1.19 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 14% year over year. Management also pointed to record utilization, pricing improvements, and AI-related initiatives as growth drivers. Article Title

Liberty Energy beat Q2 expectations, reporting EPS of $0.09 and revenue of about $1.19 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 14% year over year. Management also pointed to record utilization, pricing improvements, and AI-related initiatives as growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Liberty Energy announced a strategic joint venture with PowerBridge to support a planned 2 GW powered data center campus in Texas, reinforcing its push into power-fueled growth opportunities beyond its core oilfield services business. Article Title

Liberty Energy announced a strategic joint venture with PowerBridge to support a planned 2 GW powered data center campus in Texas, reinforcing its push into power-fueled growth opportunities beyond its core oilfield services business. Neutral Sentiment: RBC Capital lowered its price target on Liberty Energy to $29 from $34 and kept a “sector perform” rating. The new target still suggests meaningful upside, but the cut may have dampened enthusiasm. Article Title

RBC Capital lowered its price target on Liberty Energy to $29 from $34 and kept a “sector perform” rating. The new target still suggests meaningful upside, but the cut may have dampened enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around Liberty Energy’s earnings call highlighted an upbeat growth strategy, but also noted investor focus on market volatility and the company’s higher capital spending plans. Article Title

Coverage around Liberty Energy’s earnings call highlighted an upbeat growth strategy, but also noted investor focus on market volatility and the company’s higher capital spending plans. Negative Sentiment: Reports said LBRT plunged after management raised its full-year capex outlook, which can raise concerns about near-term free cash flow even if it supports longer-term expansion. Article Title

Reports said LBRT plunged after management raised its full-year capex outlook, which can raise concerns about near-term free cash flow even if it supports longer-term expansion. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Liberty Energy from “strong-buy” to “hold,” adding to cautious sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics. As of as of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of approximately 40 active hydraulic fracturing; and two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Featured Stories

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