CastleKnight Management LP Acquires 6,500 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

CastleKnight Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP's holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Teradyne

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teradyne is set to join the Nasdaq-100 on June 22, which should increase demand from index funds and raise the stock’s visibility with large institutional investors. The company also landed a $139.9 million U.S. Air Force contract for diagnostic test station kits, adding a meaningful defense revenue stream. Teradyne (TER) Joins The Nasdaq 100 As It Lands A $139.9 Million Air Force Deal

Teradyne is set to join the Nasdaq-100 on June 22, which should increase demand from index funds and raise the stock’s visibility with large institutional investors. The company also landed a $139.9 million U.S. Air Force contract for diagnostic test station kits, adding a meaningful defense revenue stream. Positive Sentiment: Teradyne Robotics will showcase “physical AI” automation demos at Automate 2026, reinforcing investor enthusiasm around the company’s robotics growth and AI-driven industrial automation opportunity. Teradyne (TER) to Showcase Physical AI Robotics at Automate 2026

Teradyne Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ TER opened at $408.56 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $370.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.24 and a 52 week high of $440.75. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is 9.63%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total value of $348,132.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,203,344.42. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,304. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TER. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 target price on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 target price on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.80.

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Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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