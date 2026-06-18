CastleKnight Management LP Trims Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

CastleKnight Management LP lowered its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,500 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP's holdings in United Airlines were worth $11,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,286 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 31,921 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in United Airlines by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909,263 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $87,804,000 after buying an additional 53,541 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in United Airlines by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,491,352 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $143,915,000 after buying an additional 427,012 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in United Airlines by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 418,718 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $40,406,000 after buying an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UAL. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAL

United Airlines Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of UAL opened at $115.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.88.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 1,078 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total value of $130,157.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 797,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,332,529.74. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,331 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $562,473.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,372,065.43. The trade was a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,381 shares of company stock worth $10,837,575. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

See Also

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