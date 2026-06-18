Catalio Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 647,899 Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Catalio Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 647,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $34,948,000. Bristol Myers Squibb comprises 6.5% of Catalio Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claro Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Asset One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,075,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 288,836 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts: Sign Up

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of BMY opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.Bristol Myers Squibb's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bristol Myers Squibb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bristol Myers Squibb wasn't on the list.

While Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here