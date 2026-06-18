Catalio Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Catalio Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 289,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $35,510,000. Gilead Sciences comprises about 6.6% of Catalio Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $14,863,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,240,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,393,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,213 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,698,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,399,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,121,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,837,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $2,617,152,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $125.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.46 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The company's fifty day moving average price is $132.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. Barclays began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,524,408.40. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,185,357.82. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock worth $8,930,150 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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