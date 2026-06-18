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Catalio Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Written by MarketBeat
June 18, 2026
Boston Scientific logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Catalio Capital Management LP increased its Boston Scientific stake by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, bringing its holdings to 360,428 shares valued at about $34.4 million.
  • Boston Scientific shares were under pressure, opening around $44.86 and sitting near their 52-week low, even as the company reported solid quarterly results with revenue and EPS slightly ahead of expectations.
  • The company announced a $5 billion share buyback program, and several analysts remain positive on the stock, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.08.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Catalio Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,428 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 97,456 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises about 6.4% of Catalio Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Catalio Capital Management LP's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $34,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $2,199,395,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 223.7% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,312,504 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $518,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,548 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $280,735,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,439,564 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $709,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Boston Scientific by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,035,628 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,052,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.62. The firm has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price objective on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus raised Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.08.

Get Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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