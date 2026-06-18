Catalio Capital Management LP Sells 107,615 Shares of GRAIL, Inc. $GRAL

Catalio Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL - Free Report) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,313 shares of the company's stock after selling 107,615 shares during the quarter. Catalio Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of GRAIL worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRAL. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GRAIL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of GRAIL by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 465 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GRAIL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of GRAIL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GRAIL by 390.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter.

GRAIL News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GRAIL this week:

Positive Sentiment: The stock is getting active trading interest as multiple law firms publicized the August 4, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline, keeping GRAIL in the spotlight and drawing attention from investors following the sharp prior selloff. Article Title

The stock is getting active trading interest as multiple law firms publicized the August 4, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline, keeping GRAIL in the spotlight and drawing attention from investors following the sharp prior selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms, including Levi & Korsinsky, Bernstein Liebhard, Rosen, Schall, Pomerantz, Faruqi & Faruqi, Glancy Prongay, and others, reiterated that a securities class action has been filed and that investors who bought shares during the May 13, 2025 to February 19, 2026 period may seek lead-plaintiff status. Article Title

Several firms, including Levi & Korsinsky, Bernstein Liebhard, Rosen, Schall, Pomerantz, Faruqi & Faruqi, Glancy Prongay, and others, reiterated that a securities class action has been filed and that investors who bought shares during the May 13, 2025 to February 19, 2026 period may seek lead-plaintiff status. Negative Sentiment: The underlying allegation remains that GRAIL allegedly withheld detailed NHS-Galleri trial data and misled investors, which could raise legal risk, pressuring sentiment even though no operational update was reported. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GRAL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GRAIL from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 target price on shares of GRAIL in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of GRAIL in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of GRAIL from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GRAIL from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRAIL

GRAIL Trading Up 2.0%

GRAIL stock opened at $59.45 on Thursday. GRAIL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $118.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.24.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.76) by $0.47. GRAIL had a negative net margin of 253.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $40.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GRAIL, Inc. will post -10.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GRAIL

In related news, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 123,502 shares of GRAIL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $6,165,219.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,887,613.44. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 61,665 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $3,078,316.80. Following the transaction, the president owned 371,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,531,102.72. This trade represents a 14.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 232,464 shares of company stock valued at $11,621,242 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GRAIL Company Profile

GRAIL, Inc NASDAQ: GRAL is a biotechnology company dedicated to the early detection of cancer through a multi-cancer blood test. Leveraging advances in next-generation sequencing, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis and machine learning, GRAIL has developed the Galleri™ test, which aims to identify more than 50 types of cancer at their earliest stages. The company's platform analyzes methylation patterns in circulating tumor DNA to pinpoint tumor presence and tissue of origin, enabling physicians to pursue timely diagnostic follow-up.

Founded in 2016 as a spin-out from Illumina, GRAIL established its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, with additional research and operations centers in the United Kingdom.

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