Catalio Capital Management LP Sells 120,047 Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

Catalio Capital Management LP reduced its position in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA - Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,461 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 120,047 shares during the quarter. ADMA Biologics accounts for approximately 1.9% of Catalio Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Catalio Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of ADMA Biologics worth $10,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 788,352 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,701 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 29,691 shares during the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 3,012,508 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $54,948,000 after purchasing an additional 375,899 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,207 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,048 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman purchased 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 513,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,116,210.84. The trade was a 2.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ADMA. Mizuho cut their target price on ADMA Biologics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered ADMA Biologics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ADMA Biologics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADMA

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 6.95. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 32.43%.The business had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting ADMA Biologics

Here are the key news stories impacting ADMA Biologics this week:

Positive Sentiment: No meaningful positive company-specific catalysts were announced in the provided news flow.

No meaningful positive company-specific catalysts were announced in the provided news flow. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms said investors can seek lead-plaintiff status, with an important deadline of August 10, 2026 , but these notices are largely procedural and do not change the underlying allegations. Article Title

Multiple law firms said investors can seek lead-plaintiff status, with an important deadline of , but these notices are largely procedural and do not change the underlying allegations. Negative Sentiment: Several class-action lawsuits were filed or publicized against ADMA Biologics, Inc. for alleged securities fraud tied to revenue recognition and internal control issues, creating a significant legal risk overhang. Article Title

Several class-action lawsuits were filed or publicized against ADMA Biologics, Inc. for alleged securities fraud tied to revenue recognition and internal control issues, creating a significant legal risk overhang. Negative Sentiment: Some allegations specifically reference channel stuffing and an undisclosed related-party distributor, which could raise concerns about the quality of ADMA’s reported sales and controls. Article Title

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company's marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

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