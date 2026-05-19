Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Acquired by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 107.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,107 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its stake in Caterpillar by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $940.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $820.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $923.14.

Read Our Latest Report on CAT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 49,825 shares in the company, valued at $45,236,615.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 360 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $906.00, for a total value of $326,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 530 shares in the company, valued at $480,180. This trade represents a 40.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,551 shares of company stock worth $91,170,351. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.9%

Caterpillar stock opened at $862.49 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.24 and a fifty-two week high of $931.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $397.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $778.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $683.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

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