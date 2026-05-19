Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,384 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,818 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $71,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 49,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,236,615.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total transaction of $22,354,968.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,397,884.68. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,551 shares of company stock worth $91,170,351. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Caterpillar

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Oppenheimer set a $980.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, February 6th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $923.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.9%

Caterpillar stock opened at $862.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $397.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company's 50-day moving average price is $778.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $683.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.24 and a 52 week high of $931.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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