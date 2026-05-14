Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Bought by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,115 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3,949.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,228,058 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,494,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,964 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1,851.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,830,414 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $873,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,930 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,695,757,000 after purchasing an additional 609,023 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,375,710 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,176,870,000 after purchasing an additional 464,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,385,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,572,681,000 after purchasing an additional 442,164 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $901.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $415.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $768.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $675.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.24 and a 12 month high of $931.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's payout ratio is 30.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total value of $4,982,055.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,789.82. The trade was a 37.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total value of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,017 shares of company stock worth $81,982,867. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Oppenheimer set a $980.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Williams Trading set a $825.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $911.77.

Read Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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