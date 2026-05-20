Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,077 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 1.0% of Little House Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Little House Capital LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,385,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,572,681,000 after buying an additional 442,164 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,949.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,228,058 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,494,568,000 after buying an additional 5,098,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,930 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,695,757,000 after buying an additional 609,023 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,802,068 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,337,007,000 after buying an additional 58,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 24.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,375,710 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,176,870,000 after buying an additional 464,036 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. CICC Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, February 6th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial set a $1,043.00 price objective on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $923.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $859.90 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.24 and a 12 month high of $931.35. The stock has a market cap of $396.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $781.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $685.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

More Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple Zacks Research notes raised Caterpillar’s earnings estimates across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling confidence that profit growth can stay strong well beyond this year. MarketBeat CAT earnings estimate updates

Multiple Zacks Research notes raised Caterpillar’s earnings estimates across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling confidence that profit growth can stay strong well beyond this year. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also reset Caterpillar’s fair value higher and cited higher price targets and an upgrade, suggesting the stock may still have room to re-rate as investors assign a richer multiple to its earnings and growth outlook. Yahoo Finance analyst valuation article

Analysts also reset Caterpillar’s fair value higher and cited higher price targets and an upgrade, suggesting the stock may still have room to re-rate as investors assign a richer multiple to its earnings and growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Caterpillar as a long-term winner because of rising revenues, stronger earnings growth versus peers like Deere, and exposure to AI infrastructure and heavy equipment demand. Zacks Caterpillar vs. Deere article

Recent coverage highlighted Caterpillar as a long-term winner because of rising revenues, stronger earnings growth versus peers like Deere, and exposure to AI infrastructure and heavy equipment demand. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention has picked up around CAT, with multiple articles framing it as a prominent industrial and AI-infrastructure name, but these pieces are more about visibility than a new catalyst. Yahoo Finance investor attention article

Investor attention has picked up around CAT, with multiple articles framing it as a prominent industrial and AI-infrastructure name, but these pieces are more about visibility than a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted tariff and workforce concerns, which could pressure margins or complicate the operating outlook even as sentiment remains constructive overall. MSN tariff/workforce article

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 360 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $906.00, for a total value of $326,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $480,180. This represents a 40.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,236,615.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 100,551 shares of company stock worth $91,170,351 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Caterpillar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caterpillar wasn't on the list.

While Caterpillar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here