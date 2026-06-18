Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Stock Holdings Boosted by Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 123.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $25,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Juno Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $877,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,144 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $14,860,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 116,589 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $55,630,000 after buying an additional 18,676 shares in the last quarter. Ticino Wealth bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts: Sign Up

Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Caterpillar to $1,165 from $1,125 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s upside. MarketScreener

JPMorgan raised its price target on Caterpillar to $1,165 from $1,125 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighted Caterpillar as a blue-chip stock to own, helped by bullish market momentum as the Dow reached a new milestone. Zacks

Articles highlighted Caterpillar as a blue-chip stock to own, helped by bullish market momentum as the Dow reached a new milestone. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar recently increased its dividend, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation and making the stock more attractive to income investors. Yahoo Finance

Caterpillar recently increased its dividend, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation and making the stock more attractive to income investors. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also pointed to Caterpillar’s improving growth story, including a large AI-related backlog and rising demand in its power generation business, which supports a stronger long-term outlook. Yahoo Finance

Coverage also pointed to Caterpillar’s improving growth story, including a large AI-related backlog and rising demand in its power generation business, which supports a stronger long-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Several market recap pieces noted Caterpillar’s gains were helping lift the Dow to record highs, but these articles were more about broad index performance than a new company-specific catalyst. MSN

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Williams Trading set a $825.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $935.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of CAT stock opened at $955.17 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.96 and a 12 month high of $975.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business's 50 day moving average is $865.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $735.73. The company has a market cap of $439.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The company had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.62 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total transaction of $4,982,055.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,789.82. This trade represents a 37.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,397,884.68. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Caterpillar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caterpillar wasn't on the list.

While Caterpillar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here