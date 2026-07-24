Caxton Associates LLP Buys New Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,592 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,671,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $36,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR stock opened at $144.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.83 and a 52-week high of $271.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.30.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 15.03%.The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $304,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155. This trade represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $221.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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