Caxton Associates LLP Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Caxton Associates LLP decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,250 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 47,129 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research set a $67.50 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on USB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,661.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,731.84. This trade represents a 40.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.07. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. U.S. Bancorp's payout ratio is 41.52%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider U.S. Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and U.S. Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While U.S. Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here