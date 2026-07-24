Caxton Associates LLP Has $4.79 Million Holdings in Green Dot Corporation $GDOT

Caxton Associates LLP increased its position in shares of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT - Free Report) by 399.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,789 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 341,315 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP owned about 0.77% of Green Dot worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDOT. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $48,332,000. No Street GP LP lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $53,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,977,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,170 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 406.7% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,233,176 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $15,797,000 after acquiring an additional 989,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Dot in the third quarter valued at about $13,031,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Green Dot Stock Performance

NYSE GDOT opened at $13.12 on Friday. Green Dot Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $15.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $743.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.24. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 3.25%.The business had revenue of $652.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.39 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Green Dot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDOT

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation NYSE: GDOT is a financial technology and bank holding company that provides prepaid debit cards, cash reload processing services and consumer banking products through its subsidiary, Green Dot Bank. The firm offers reloadable prepaid cards under its own brand and through partnerships with retailers, payments networks and banks. In addition to consumer-focused prepaid card accounts, Green Dot delivers payroll card services, government disbursement programs and B2B payment solutions that enable businesses to distribute funds digitally to end users.

Founded in 1999 by Steve Streit and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Green Dot began as a prepaid MasterCard provider sold through retail outlets.

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