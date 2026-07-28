Caxton Associates LLP Has $720,000 Position in MaxLinear, Inc $MXL

Caxton Associates LLP lessened its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL - Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,397 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 18,072 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in MaxLinear were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MXL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,224 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 210,685 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 66,942 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,689,692 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,376,000 after buying an additional 113,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $110.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MaxLinear

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MaxLinear news, Director Thomas E. Pardun sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 55,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,801,460. This represents a 16.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $3,393,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,352,301.12. The trade was a 71.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 50,118 shares of company stock worth $4,787,444 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company's stock.

MaxLinear Price Performance

Shares of MXL opened at $64.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 3.91. MaxLinear, Inc has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $128.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 18.24%.The firm had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc is a provider of radio-frequency (RF), analog, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for broadband communications, data center connectivity, and video infrastructure applications. The company's product portfolio includes high-performance RF front-end modules, broadband power amplifiers, optical and Ethernet transceivers, and network processors designed to support demanding signal processing requirements.

MaxLinear's semiconductor solutions are used by cable and satellite television operators, fiber-to-the-home service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and data center operators.

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