Caxton Associates LLP Invests $1.41 Million in Ryder System, Inc. $R

Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,889 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 522.7% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 61.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $259.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $279.88.

Read Our Latest Report on R

Ryder System Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:R opened at $267.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.01. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.67 and a twelve month high of $284.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.400-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Ryder System's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Ryder System's payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $169,768.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,067,569.46. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total value of $149,910.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,781,748.60. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Ryder System

Here are the key news stories impacting Ryder System this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ryder beat Q2 expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $3.73 versus estimates and posting 5% revenue growth year over year, with stronger Fleet Management Solutions performance and share repurchases helping results. Ryder Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Ryder beat Q2 expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $3.73 versus estimates and posting 5% revenue growth year over year, with stronger Fleet Management Solutions performance and share repurchases helping results. Positive Sentiment: The company also raised its 2026 earnings outlook, which suggests management sees continued momentum after the quarter. Ryder System Raises 2026 Earnings Outlook on Strong Q2

The company also raised its 2026 earnings outlook, which suggests management sees continued momentum after the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings release, including Susquehanna to $310, Wells Fargo to $300, JPMorgan to $296, and Citigroup to $283, signaling improved sentiment around the stock. Analyst updates via Benzinga

Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings release, including Susquehanna to $310, Wells Fargo to $300, JPMorgan to $296, and Citigroup to $283, signaling improved sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the upgrades, most firms kept a neutral or similar stance, suggesting analysts see upside but not a major change in the overall investment case. Tickerreport.com coverage

Despite the upgrades, most firms kept a neutral or similar stance, suggesting analysts see upside but not a major change in the overall investment case. Negative Sentiment: Revenue came in below the headline analyst estimate cited in some reports, and Ryder’s Q3 and FY2026 EPS guidance was slightly below consensus, which may temper some of the post-earnings enthusiasm. Zacks earnings analysis

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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