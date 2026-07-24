Caxton Associates LLP Purchases New Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $4,845,000. Caxton Associates LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Badger Meter as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 62.3% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMI shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Badger Meter from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Badger Meter from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Research Partners set a $160.00 price objective on Badger Meter in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Badger Meter from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $163.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BMI

Badger Meter Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $123.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.09 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.10.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $220.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $220.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Badger Meter's revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Badger Meter

Here are the key news stories impacting Badger Meter this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase kept an overweight rating on Badger Meter and only trimmed its price target slightly to $170 from $172, implying meaningful upside from current levels. JPMorgan price target update

JPMorgan Chase kept an rating on Badger Meter and only trimmed its price target slightly to from $172, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada also reiterated an outperform rating, though it lowered its target to $162 from $169, suggesting analysts still expect recovery potential. RBC price target update

Royal Bank of Canada also reiterated an rating, though it lowered its target to from $169, suggesting analysts still expect recovery potential. Positive Sentiment: Badger Meter’s Q2 results came in slightly ahead of EPS estimates, with $1.02 per share versus the $1.01 consensus. Q2 2026 results

Badger Meter’s Q2 results came in slightly ahead of EPS estimates, with versus the $1.01 consensus. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue was essentially in line with expectations at $220.3 million , but sales were down 6.6% year over year, and management’s outlook sounded cautious for the back half of the year. Earnings call highlights

Revenue was essentially in line with expectations at , but sales were down year over year, and management’s outlook sounded cautious for the back half of the year. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued reminders about a securities class action and an August 3 lead-plaintiff deadline , keeping legal overhang front and center for investors. Class action reminder

Multiple law firms issued reminders about a securities class action and an , keeping legal overhang front and center for investors. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit alleges Badger Meter and executives concealed weakening demand and order trends, reinforcing concerns that the recent earnings decline may not be temporary. Allegations in lawsuit

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company's core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company's product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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