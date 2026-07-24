Caxton Associates LLP Sells 174,814 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Caxton Associates LLP lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 92.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 174,814 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bayban bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,268.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,933,763.78. This represents a 31.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of MU stock opened at $990.21 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,255.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $962.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $620.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

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Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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