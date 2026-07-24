Caxton Associates LLP Takes $5.44 Million Position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 547,011 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $5,437,000. Caxton Associates LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Graphic Packaging as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,512,601 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $295,616,000 after purchasing an additional 373,624 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 12,811,941 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $192,948,000 after buying an additional 5,163,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,728,031 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $176,626,000 after buying an additional 1,824,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,877,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $149,808,000 after buying an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,026,134 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $135,934,000 after buying an additional 4,992,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $23.76.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Graphic Packaging's quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Graphic Packaging's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stafeil bought 17,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $200,054.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $200,054.82. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $11.70 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $11.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GPK

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

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