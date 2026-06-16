CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,833 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 40,445 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.26% of CBRE Group worth $125,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 322.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,972 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,792 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,476,709.46. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE CBRE opened at $133.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $138.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.22. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.69 and a 12 month high of $174.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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