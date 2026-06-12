CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Bought by Marsico Capital Management LLC

Marsico Capital Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,503 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 89,653 shares during the period. CBRE Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Marsico Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of CBRE Group worth $31,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,839,768 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,180,594,000 after acquiring an additional 105,586 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,567,987 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,538,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,475,131 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,369,409,000 after acquiring an additional 151,027 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,231,244 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $981,795,000 after acquiring an additional 862,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,586 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $717,218,000 after acquiring an additional 33,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised CBRE Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $132.17 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $138.46 and its 200-day moving average is $149.11. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.69 and a 12 month high of $174.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,476,709.46. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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