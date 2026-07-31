CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,884 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 9,311 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of CBRE Group worth $63,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in CBRE Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,839,768 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,180,594,000 after buying an additional 105,586 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,870,413 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,337,051,000 after acquiring an additional 302,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,475,131 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,369,409,000 after acquiring an additional 151,027 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 6,928,621 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,114,053,000 after acquiring an additional 38,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,691,017 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,075,849,000 after acquiring an additional 403,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $149.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.69 and a 52-week high of $174.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 2.98%.The firm's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.800-7.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBRE

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,476,709.46. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting CBRE Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CBRE Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates. CBRE reported adjusted EPS of $1.56, above the $1.47 consensus, while revenue reached $11.23 billion versus expectations of $11.18 billion. Revenue increased 15.1% year over year, with growth across leasing, infrastructure, project management and other businesses. CBRE Group Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

CBRE reported adjusted EPS of $1.56, above the $1.47 consensus, while revenue reached $11.23 billion versus expectations of $11.18 billion. Revenue increased 15.1% year over year, with growth across leasing, infrastructure, project management and other businesses. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 core EPS guidance. The new outlook of $7.80-$7.90 exceeds the prior $7.60-$7.80 range and is above the roughly $7.67 analyst consensus, signaling confidence in continued operating momentum. CBRE Announces Q2 2026 Financial Results

The new outlook of $7.80-$7.90 exceeds the prior $7.60-$7.80 range and is above the roughly $7.67 analyst consensus, signaling confidence in continued operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts increased their price targets. UBS raised its target to $190 from $185 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target to $174 from $158 and assigned an “outperform” rating. These revisions reinforce the positive earnings reaction and imply further upside based on the referenced trading level. Analyst Price Target Updates

UBS raised its target to $190 from $185 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target to $174 from $158 and assigned an “outperform” rating. These revisions reinforce the positive earnings reaction and imply further upside based on the referenced trading level. Positive Sentiment: Cash generation and capital returns remain supportive. Trailing 12-month free cash flow was nearly $1.7 billion, and year-to-date share repurchases approached $1.0 billion. CBRE Reports Financial Results

Trailing 12-month free cash flow was nearly $1.7 billion, and year-to-date share repurchases approached $1.0 billion. Neutral Sentiment: CBRE advised on a senior-living transaction and highlighted commercial real estate activity, including larger industrial leases. These assignments support its advisory pipeline but provide limited direct information about near-term earnings. CBRE Advises on Senior Living Deal

CBRE advised on a senior-living transaction and highlighted commercial real estate activity, including larger industrial leases. These assignments support its advisory pipeline but provide limited direct information about near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: GAAP net income declined year over year, partly because of a $168 million non-cash reserve related to fire-safety remediation in CBRE’s U.K. development business. This charge is a near-term earnings headwind, although the adjusted results and raised outlook were stronger. CBRE Q2 Revenue Rises

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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