CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Sold by Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich reduced its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,569 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CBRE Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Barclays raised their price target on CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,476,709.46. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $141.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $174.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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