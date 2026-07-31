CCM Investment Advisers LLC Buys 6,009 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,137 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,810 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,957,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Synopsys by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 22,300 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,197,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 131,369 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $61,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5,701.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $22,889,000 after purchasing an additional 47,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $570.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $372.33 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $366.00 and a 52-week high of $646.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 86.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company's fifty day moving average price is $446.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.11.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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