CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $33.04 Million Stake in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,388 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 7,082 shares during the period. Jabil accounts for 3.2% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.12% of Jabil worth $33,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 0.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 10.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 344 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company's stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company's stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 991 shares of the technology company's stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Jabil from $304.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Jabil and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Argus set a $475.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $384.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $453.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jabil

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL opened at $308.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.02. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.60 and a 1 year high of $428.93.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 83.93% and a net margin of 2.57%.The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $32,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,849,920. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jabil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jabil wasn't on the list.

While Jabil currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here