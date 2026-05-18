CDM Financial Counseling Services Inc. Invests $1.16 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

CDM Financial Counseling Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.1% of CDM Financial Counseling Services Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,922,000 after buying an additional 51,399 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 302,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,251,000 after buying an additional 27,979 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 132,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,458,000 after buying an additional 31,490 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,125,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $189.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $192.95. The stock has a market cap of $295.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.37.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is currently 82.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Further Reading

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