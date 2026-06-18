Celestica, Inc. $CLS Position Lowered by Apis Capital Advisors LLC

Apis Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,764 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,671 shares during the period. Celestica comprises about 1.2% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Apis Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Celestica were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLS. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the second quarter worth about $14,050,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 7,646.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the technology company's stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Celestica by 30.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,061 shares of the technology company's stock worth $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 385.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the technology company's stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 11.0% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company's stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $427.42.

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Celestica Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:CLS opened at $380.31 on Thursday. Celestica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.68 and a 1 year high of $474.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $380.87 and a 200-day moving average of $325.89.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 66,056 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.06, for a total transaction of $26,426,363.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,739,259.68. This trade represents a 32.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,168 shares of company stock valued at $63,190,485. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Celestica

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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