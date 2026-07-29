Celestica, Inc. $CLS Shares Sold by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.'s holdings in Celestica were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Celestica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $430.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Celestica

Celestica News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat expectations: Revenue rose 62% year over year to approximately $4.70 billion, exceeding estimates near $4.30 billion. Adjusted EPS was $2.54 versus the $2.29 consensus and $1.39 a year earlier. Results were above the high end of management’s own guidance. Celestica Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue rose 62% year over year to approximately $4.70 billion, exceeding estimates near $4.30 billion. Adjusted EPS was $2.54 versus the $2.29 consensus and $1.39 a year earlier. Results were above the high end of management’s own guidance. Positive Sentiment: Raised 2026 guidance: Celestica now expects approximately $20.5 billion in 2026 revenue and $11.30 in EPS, ahead of analyst expectations of roughly $19.2 billion and $10.13, respectively. Third-quarter guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.6 billion in revenue and $2.88-$3.08 in EPS also exceeds consensus estimates. CLS Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong CCS Demand, Outlook Raised

Celestica now expects approximately $20.5 billion in 2026 revenue and $11.30 in EPS, ahead of analyst expectations of roughly $19.2 billion and $10.13, respectively. Third-quarter guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.6 billion in revenue and $2.88-$3.08 in EPS also exceeds consensus estimates. Positive Sentiment: Strong forward demand: The Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment reportedly grew 84% year over year. Management expects hyperscaler mass production and AI infrastructure demand to support faster growth in 2027, with some commentary pointing to growth above 65%. Celestica Q2: 2 Reasons It’s Worth Watching, But Not Buying Yet

The Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment reportedly grew 84% year over year. Management expects hyperscaler mass production and AI infrastructure demand to support faster growth in 2027, with some commentary pointing to growth above 65%. Positive Sentiment: Investor momentum: Shares gained in premarket and after-hours trading following the earnings release, while call-option activity was above its average, suggesting heightened bullish interest. Why Celestica Shares Are Trading Higher

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celestica news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,238,756.58. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 18,176 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.17, for a total transaction of $7,000,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 60,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,258,105.28. This trade represents a 23.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 161,168 shares of company stock valued at $63,190,485 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $348.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.83 and a 200 day moving average of $332.91. Celestica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.23 and a 12 month high of $474.02.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 41.69%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.880-3.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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