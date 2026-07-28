Celestica, Inc. $CLS Stock Position Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959,586 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 18,105 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.83% of Celestica worth $270,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Celestica by 5,806,149.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,657,937 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,081,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,874 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,459,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,511,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,497,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,017,623 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,187,650,000 after purchasing an additional 798,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CLS. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Celestica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Celestica from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Celestica from $391.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $445.00 target price on Celestica in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $427.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on CLS

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 66,056 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.06, for a total transaction of $26,426,363.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,739,259.68. The trade was a 32.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total value of $6,794,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,948,744.60. This represents a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,168 shares of company stock worth $63,190,485. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celestica Stock Up 5.2%

CLS stock opened at $321.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.05. Celestica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.19 and a 52-week high of $474.02. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $361.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.61.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company's revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.880-3.080 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Celestica News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Celestica reported $4.70 billion in revenue, up 62% year over year, while adjusted earnings reached $2.54 per share versus the $2.29 consensus estimate. Reported EPS was also above expectations, at $2.41, compared with the same $2.29 consensus. Celestica Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Celestica reported $4.70 billion in revenue, up 62% year over year, while adjusted earnings reached $2.54 per share versus the $2.29 consensus estimate. Reported EPS was also above expectations, at $2.41, compared with the same $2.29 consensus. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year outlook. Celestica now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $20.5 billion and EPS of $11.30, above analyst expectations of $19.2 billion and $10.13, respectively. The company also said growth is expected to accelerate in 2027. Celestica Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Celestica now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $20.5 billion and EPS of $11.30, above analyst expectations of $19.2 billion and $10.13, respectively. The company also said growth is expected to accelerate in 2027. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance also topped consensus. Celestica forecast EPS of $2.88–$3.08 and revenue of $5.3–$5.6 billion, compared with analyst estimates of $2.65 EPS and $5.0 billion in revenue. The outlook indicates momentum is continuing beyond the latest quarter. Celestica Q2 Earnings and Revenue Beat Estimates; Raises 2026 Outlook

Celestica forecast EPS of $2.88–$3.08 and revenue of $5.3–$5.6 billion, compared with analyst estimates of $2.65 EPS and $5.0 billion in revenue. The outlook indicates momentum is continuing beyond the latest quarter. Positive Sentiment: Options activity reflected bullish interest. Investors purchased 13,556 call options, approximately 16% above the average daily call volume, although options activity is a positioning signal rather than a fundamental change.

Investors purchased 13,556 call options, approximately 16% above the average daily call volume, although options activity is a positioning signal rather than a fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: Celestica’s reported net margin was 6.95% and return on equity was 36.91%. The stock’s high beta and elevated valuation mean strong results may support the shares, but they also leave the stock sensitive to future guidance or execution disappointments.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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