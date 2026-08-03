Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH Position Lifted by Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda increased its position in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,377 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 50,508 shares during the period. Celsius accounts for about 2.6% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda owned about 0.10% of Celsius worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Celsius by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,666 shares of the company's stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 113,840 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Celsius by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the company's stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 14.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 433,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 53,844 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Celsius from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price objective on Celsius and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Celsius from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $58.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CELH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz purchased 8,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,732.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 227,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,753,407.34. The trade was a 3.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly bought 8,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $248,826.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 937,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,526,174.40. The trade was a 0.91% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $29.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business's 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average is $37.39. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $66.74.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $782.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $763.08 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The business's revenue was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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