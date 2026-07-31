Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation $HYMC

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC - Free Report) by 734.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,877 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 50,058 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hycroft Mining worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYMC. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 42,075 shares of the company's stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new position in Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company's stock.

Hycroft Mining Price Performance

Hycroft Mining stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $58.73. The business's fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average is $34.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 2.71.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Hycroft Mining to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hycroft Mining from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Hycroft Mining in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HYMC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stanton K. Rideout sold 16,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $497,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 481,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,545,160.46. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Diane R. Garrett sold 21,550 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $678,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 928,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,243,088. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,778. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Hycroft Mining Profile

Hycroft Mining PLC is a precious metals company focused on the exploration, development and operation of the Hycroft Mine, a large oxide gold and silver deposit in northwestern Nevada. The company’s primary activities include open-pit mining, heap leach extraction and carbon adsorption/desorption processing designed to recover gold and silver from crushed ore. Hycroft’s technical team employs conventional mining methods and metallurgical processes to advance resource conversion and optimize recovery rates.

Located on approximately 28,800 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada, the Hycroft Mine ranks among the largest undeveloped oxide gold-silver deposits in North America.

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