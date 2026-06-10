CenterBook Partners LP Sells 2,693 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,603 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP's holdings in Medpace were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 65.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,410 shares of the company's stock worth $518,170,000 after acquiring an additional 404,226 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,523,000 after purchasing an additional 211,411 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $102,156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,049 shares of the company's stock worth $194,920,000 after purchasing an additional 166,654 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Medpace by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 945,814 shares of the company's stock worth $296,853,000 after purchasing an additional 116,354 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Medpace Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $466.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $456.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.57. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.07 and a 12 month high of $628.92.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.54. Medpace had a return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 17.19%.The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $697.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Medpace's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Medpace from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the company from $462.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Medpace from $565.00 to $477.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on Medpace from $575.00 to $485.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Medpace from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $467.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MEDP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $7,357,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 20,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,350. The trade was a 44.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total transaction of $14,436,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,829,500. This trade represents a 67.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

Further Reading

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