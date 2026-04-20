CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP - Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,447 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 95,649 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of CenterPoint Energy worth $17,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 107.9% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $44.00 price target on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised CenterPoint Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $43.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The business's 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900- EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. CenterPoint Energy's payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc NYSE: CNP is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company's principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint's core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

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