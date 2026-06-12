Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $150.74 Million Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,847,176 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 179,036 shares during the period. Cousins Properties accounts for about 1.5% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.48% of Cousins Properties worth $150,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,582.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 463,057 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 435,535 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 251,847 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 173,840 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $12,208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,890,208 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $332,310,000 after acquiring an additional 419,911 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 416.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 58,218 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 46,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.73.

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Cousins Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:CUZ opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.94. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -964.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.21). Cousins Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.The company had revenue of $263.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-2.980 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Cousins Properties's payout ratio is presently -4,266.67%.

Cousins Properties declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated NYSE: CUZ is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

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